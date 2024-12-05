Implementation of reforms in FBR necessary: FPCCI chief

ISLAMABAD - President FPCCI Atif Ikram Shaikh has said that despite the implementation of heavy taxes, FBR could not achieve the tax target which is worrying. He said that it is better to strengthen the system of checks and balances than transferring FBR officers. FPCCI offers its services to increase tax collection and is ready to give suggestions to the government. He said that the implementation of reforms in FBR is necessary to prevent tax evasion, adding that human intervention can be reduced by digitalization of FBR. Increasing tax rates or imposing new taxes will further increase tax evasion. The IMF has also not called for imposing new taxes. Federation President Atif Ikram said that according to reports, FBR has a total shortfall of Rs343b in tax revenues. While in the month of November, FBR could collect revenues of Rs852b and the tax target for month of November was Rs1003b.