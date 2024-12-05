Imran Khan, 59 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and several other accused were formally indicted on Thursday in the May 9 GHQ attack case after four prior delays.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi framed charges against 60 suspects, including Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Raja Basharat, and Zartaj Gul. Following the indictment, former Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub were arrested outside Adiala Jail.

A day earlier, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah had rejected Omar Ayub's acquittal plea in the case. Special Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that acquittal requests from other accused, including Sheikh Rashid, Shireen Mazari, Amjad Niazi, and Omar Tanveer Butt, had also been dismissed.

He noted that Omar Ayub was implicated based on confessional statements by Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Omar Tanveer Butt.

The court ruled that acquittal could not be granted at this stage as the magistrate who recorded the confessions had yet to testify. The prosecutor further highlighted that some acquittal decisions in related cases were under challenge in the Sargodha ATC.

Dismissing the plea, the court emphasized that the case was in its early stages, with serious allegations requiring thorough investigation and evidence before conclusions could be drawn.

Over 143 individuals, including Imran Khan, have been charged in the case, with 23, including Zulfiqar Bukhari and Shahbaz Gill, declared fugitives for failing to appear in court.

The case stems from events on May 9, 2023, when PTI workers stormed the GHQ in Rawalpindi following Imran Khan's arrest in Islamabad.