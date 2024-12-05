Imran Khan faces 76 cases in Islamabad, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, is now facing a total of 76 cases in Islamabad.

According to details, the Islamabad police recently registered 14 additional cases against Khan following PTI-led protests in the federal capital, adding to the 62 cases already filed against him earlier. The IHC had earlier directed the police to submit a detailed report on the cases involving the PTI chief.

The court also accepted a petition filed by Khan’s sister, Norin Niazi, seeking comprehensive details of the cases registered against her brother. Reports from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were submitted to the court alongside a report by the interior secretary on cases filed against Khan in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. Following the submission of these reports, the court disposed of Niazi’s petition.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad extended Khan’s judicial remand by 14 days in a New Town police station case. The remand also applies to seven other cases linked to vandalism during recent protests. The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, approved the extension after Khan’s re-arrest in these cases, following his bail in the Toshakhana case.

Currently confined at Adiala Jail, Khan faces mounting legal challenges as his arrest in multiple cases adds to the political turmoil surrounding the former premier and his party.



