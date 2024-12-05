In a briefing to diplomats, Dar defends police raid on PTI protest

Deputy PM and FM says govt demonstrated complete patience on November 24. Only water cannon, tear gas and batons used to disperse protesters. LEAs were not provided with live ammunition. Army remained in third defence line to protect diplomatic corps, federal institutions.

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday told senior diplomats that the law enforcement agencies were equipped with water cannons, tear gas and not live ammunition during the recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the federal capital. He said that the government demonstrated complete patience in handling the protest of a political party on 24th November.

Briefing the foreign diplomats at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, he clarified that law enforcement agencies were not provided with live ammunition, but water cannon, tear gas and batons.

Ishaq Dar also emphasised that the Army was called-in as per the constitution and it remained in the third defence line to protect the diplomatic corps and federal institutions, including the Parliament House, the Prime Minister’s House, and the Presidency.

The deputy PM regretted the use of resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the protest by the political party, stressing that no federating unit has the right to march on the capital.

Ishaq Dar mentioned that ensuring the Red Zone remains free from protests and violence has been a priority of the government and for this purpose, a special law was enacted earlier this year to ensure the security of diplomats. He also pointed out that it was surprising that this particular party chooses to protest when foreign delegates visit Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister said the government had enacted a new law “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024” that barred the protest demonstrations in the Red Zone and required permission from a magistrate for any public gatherings.

Explaining why the government resorted to certain actions against the protestors, he said the Islamabad High Court had barred the PTI from holding any protest gathering in the Red Zone. In pursuance of the court ruling, the government had tasked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to engage with the party but the efforts remained unsuccessful.

Dar informed the diplomats that PTI had chosen to hold a protest on November 24, which coincided with the planned visit of the Belarusian president. He noted that this was consistent with the party’s past malafide practice of scheduling protests on significant dates, such as the SCO summit earlier this year and in 2014, when their protest led to the postponement of the Chinese president’s visit.

He recalled that the Supreme Court had dismissed PTI’s claims of rigging in 35 National Assembly seats—the primary reason behind the 2014 sit-in—yet the party never apologized, despite having committed to do so in a written agreement with the government.

Dar explained that PTI stubbornly attempted to march into the Red Zone, despite the government’s offer of an alternative protest site in Sangjani. He emphasised that freedoms and human rights should not be exercised in ways that cause lawlessness and endanger the lives and property of both Pakistanis and the diplomatic corps. The deputy prime minister highlighted that the government had shown restraint, as law enforcement agencies were only equipped with water cannons and tear gas, not live ammunition. The police and Rangers were deployed in the first two tiers, with the army as the third line of defense to protect the Diplomatic Enclave, Parliament House, the Prime Minister’s House, and other important buildings.

Dar also questioned the legality of KP provincial government using public resources to stage a march on the federal capital, asserting that no federating unit had the right to do so.