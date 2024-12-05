Inam, Waqar, Malik, Nauman storm into RLK ITF Masters semis

LAHORE - Inam ul Haq, Waqar Nisar, Rashid Malik and Nauman Ali advanced to the semifinals of their respective categories in the RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 MT200 that is underway at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park, Lahore. In the seniors 60 plus singles semifinals, Rashid Malik beat Kamran Qureshi 6-3, 6-3 and Nauman Aleem beat Haseeb Baig 6-1, 6-1. In the seniors 65 plus singles semifinals, Inam ul Haq beat Malik Muhammad Mubeen 6-0, 6-1 and Waqar Nisar beat M Babar 6-1, 6-1. In the seniors 70 plus singles semifinals, Christophe Bureau beat Ikram Ullah 6-1, 6-2 and Raheel Malik beat Imtiaz Qureshi 6-1, 6-2. In the seniors 75 plus singles, Malik Imtiaz beat Muzaffar Shah 6-0, 6-0 and M Saeed beat Malik Zulfqar 6-1, 6-1. In the seniors 50 plus singles semifinals, Irfan Ullah Khan beat Ahsan Razzaq 6-2,6-3 and Munir Gill beat Ashar Ali Khan 6-4,6-1. In the seniors 55 plus singles semifinals, Khurram Imtiaz beat Waheed Ahmad 6-1,6-2 and Muhammad Arif beat Imran Siddiqui 4-0(retd). In the seniors 35 plus singles semifinals, Inam Gul beat Tanvir Munir 6-0, 7-5 and Imran Bhatti beat Imad Munir 6-0, 6-0. In the seniors 40 plus singles semifinals, Shahzad Fazal beat Kashif Rehmat 6-3, 6-1 and Syed Hadi Hussain beat Tariq Masih 6-2, 6-2. In the seniors 45 plus singles semifinals, Shehryar Salamat beat Fayyaz Khan 6-0, 7-6 and Muhammad Asghar beat Ahmad Waqas Basit 6-1, 6-3. In 65+ doubles quarterfinals, Tariq Murtaza and Tufail Cheema beat Tayyab Iftikhar and Imran Noor 6-2, 6-3. In the seniors 55 plus doubles quarters, Imran Siddiqui/Azeem Tiwana beat Haseeb Baig/Dr Shehzad Saleem 6-0, 6-0.

In the seniors 45 plus doubles quarters, Munir Gill/Talha Waheed beat Adnan Sardar/CharmarChawala 6-0,6-0, Khurram Imtiaz/Qadir Nawaz beat Rana Humayun/Ahmad Waqas 6-3,6-3, Shahzad Fazal/Irfan Ullah beat Pervez Hassan/Fayyaz Khan 6-2,6-7,10-6. In the seniors 50 plus doubles quarterfinals, Azeem Tiwana/Fayyaz Khan beat Israr Gul/Irfan Ullah 6-1,6-1 and Ashar Ali Khan/Arif Feroze beat Abdul Sami/Moen Ahmad 6-1,6-1.