Journalists of Gaza

Initially, the invasion of Lebanon diverted attention from the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Then, the eruption of a renewed offensive in Syria, backed by the West and its regional allies, further distracted from the plight of Gaza’s besieged population. As new crises emerged, such as the escalation in Ukraine and the imposition of military martial law in South Korea, Gaza gradually faded from the mainstream political discourse in the West.

Yet, despite the shifting global focus, the people of Gaza continue to endure atrocity after atrocity, with hundreds losing their lives almost daily. It is in this context that the few remaining journalists in Gaza, risking their lives to document the suffering and share the stories of their people with the world, must be protected and celebated. Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh, who recently won the Courage Prize at the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Awards, exemplifies the bravery of these journalists. His work, and the work of others like him, deserves not only respect but also urgent recognition, even though the world has largely ignored their cries for help.

Al-Dahdouh’s story mirrors the experiences of many journalists in Gaza. As the lead reporter for Al-Jazeera, he became a primary target for Israel. While Israel did not kill him outright, it specifically targeted his two nephews a day after the death of his eldest son. His family was systematically attacked in a campaign of terror designed to break his spirit. Despite these unimaginable losses and the constant threat to his life, al-Dahdouh has continued his work with remarkable courage and honor.

His example, perhaps more than any previous recipient of the Courage Prize, should serve as a reminder to journalists worldwide. It calls upon those who unquestioningly echo the views of authoritarian governments to reflect on their role. Rather than acting as mere mouthpieces for those in power, journalists should strive to seek and report the truth, no matter the obstacles. Al-Dahdouh’s unyielding dedication to his craft in the face of overwhelming adversity stands as a beacon for the integrity of journalism itself.