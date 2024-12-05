K-Electric intensifies efforts against electricity theft and unpaid bills

K-Electric (KE) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments. Over the past four months, KE, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted 88 operations targeting electricity theft and defaulters in the Bin Qasim area.

During these operations, 6,096 illegal kunda connections, weighing over 10,000 kilograms, were removed from KE’s infrastructure. These illegal connections were responsible for stealing approximately 2.63 million electricity units each month. The crackdown also resulted in the disconnection of 4,596 residential and 1,427 commercial connections, along with 46 roadside stalls.

Currently, 70% of KE’s network remains exempt from loadshedding, with ongoing efforts to minimize losses in high-theft areas. KE emphasized that a locality’s loss profile—affected by electricity theft and unpaid bills—directly determines its loadshedding schedule. Areas with lower losses benefit from minimal or no loadshedding, highlighting the importance of responsible electricity usage and timely payments.

The utility company has urged customers, community leaders, and local representatives to actively discourage electricity theft and promote prompt bill payments. These actions, KE stressed, are vital for achieving an uninterrupted power supply citywide. While KE continues its anti-theft operations, the company called on the government to prioritize eliminating electricity theft to support sustainable energy delivery for all.