KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP

Peshawar - An Anti-Rape Cell was inaugurated at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar, on Wednesday. This is the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the third such initiative in the country, established through a collaborative effort by KMC, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Legal Aid Society.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dean of Khyber Medical College; Prof Dr Hakeem Afridi, Chairman of the Forensic Department; Justice (R) Arif Hussain Khilji, Chief Legal Advisor of the Legal Aid Society; Dr Rubina Ali, UNFPA Assistant Country Representative; Mah Jabeen, Program Coordinator; Muhammad Zakria; Saleh Rama; and other dignitaries.

Prof Dr Mahmud reaffirmed KMC’s dedication to supporting victims of sexual violence, emphasizing their leadership in forensic services, research, and training. “This Anti-Rape Cell reflects our ongoing commitment to providing skilled and compassionate assistance to victims,” he stated.

Prof Dr Hakeem Afridi called for the expansion of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell model to divisional levels across the province. He highlighted that the department had handled over 300 rape cases before this initiative, which aims to further enhance accessibility and support for victims.

Ms. Durkhane Ijaz, Senior Manager of the Legal Aid Society, underscored the cell’s significance as the third such facility in the country, following Karachi and Islamabad. She noted that it would provide medico-legal, police, and legal assistance under one roof, reducing delays and ensuring a supportive environment for victims.

Dr Rubina Ali of UNFPA highlighted the importance of collaboration in this initiative, aligning it with the Prevention of Rape (Investigation and Prosecution) Act, 2021, to ensure timely and fair justice for victims.

Justice (R) Arif Hussain Khilji concluded the event by urging collective efforts to eradicate sexual violence and foster accountability. He described the Anti-Rape Cell as a crucial step in building a safe and responsible society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.