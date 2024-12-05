KP CM asks PM to review situation of Pakhtun workers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday sent a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing deep concern over the alleged discrimination and unjustified arrests of innocent Pakhtuns in Islamabad, the KP government said on Wednesday.

A post on the KP government’s X account said that CM Gandapur took up the issue in a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif. “I wish to bring to your attention a matter of concern regarding the treatment of Pakhtun labourers in Islamabad, particularly in relation to the arbitrary rounding up and the filing of unfounded ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) FIRs against them. These individuals, who are primarily involved in low-paying jobs, have been unfairly targeted in the aftermath of the recent incidents involving peaceful political protests organised by PTI,” the letter read. He said Islamabad’s Pakhtun community had long faced significant challenges with most of them engaged in “modest employment”.

“These individuals have not chosen to live in the capital but have been displaced due to the prolonged effects of the War on Terror and various military operations over the past two decades,” Gandapur said.

The chief minister also pointed to October’s Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga and how that situation was resolved, after the federal government initially banned it, through “a collective effort, transcending political lines”. The chief minister rued that “regrettably, actions like these-driven by a mix of misunderstanding and misjudgment seem to be part of a recurring pattern.” “Pakistan, as a federation, is built on the principles of equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their ethnicity or province of origin. It is crucial that no group be made to feel inferior or alienated based on these arbitrary policies. The perceived superiority of one community over another can sow the seeds of conflict and division, which can have long-term consequences.”

He said policies resembling apartheid were universally condemned for their “divisive and inhumane nature”, adding that societies had moved beyond such policies towards inclusivity, progress and civility. “It is essential that we, too, do the same,” Gandapur added.

“In a federation like Pakistan, it is essential that political matters are addressed through peaceful and constructive dialogue, rather than through a majoritarian or ethnocentric lens. As the prime minister of the nation, it is crucial for you to be seen as a unifying and compassionate figure who represents all citizens equally. It is imperative that political differences are not allowed to lead to the marginalisation of any particular ethnicity.

“Having experienced the devastation of conflict firsthand, we in KP understand the toll that war and violence can take on a nation. Through this message, I reach out to you … I kindly request that you review the situation of the Pakhtun workers in Islamabad and take immediate action to quash the bogus FIRs and release those who have been unjustly detained,” the chief minister concluded. The Islamabad police rubbished the allegations in a post on X in the early hours of today, terming them “negative propaganda”. “During the recent law and order situation, no peaceful Pakhtun was ever detained. Legal action has been taken against miscreants and not on the basis of any nationality or region,” it said.

Meanwhile, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and challenged cases against him pertaining to protest at D-Chowk. The petitioner has prayed the court to issue orders for removal of anti-terrorism act clauses from the case.

The KPK’s CM filed the case to IHC through his lawyer Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand. It said that he had demonstrated his constitutional right to protest but a terrorism case was registered against him. He also prayed the court to suspend the terrorism clauses till the final judgment in the case.