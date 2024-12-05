KP CM directs to ensure supply of medicines to Kurram

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, while taking notice of the shortage of medicines in District Kurram due to road blockages, has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the supply of essential medicines to Kurram via the provincial government’s helicopter.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for the supply of medicines to Kurram until road access is fully restored. On Wednesday, two consignments of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs worth Rs6.3 million, were airlifted to Kurram using the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter.

In compliance with the Chief Minister’s directives, the Advisor for Health and the Secretary of Health are personally monitoring the distribution of medicines in Kurram.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the availability of essential medicines must be ensured at all times in the district. He further instructed that air deliveries should remain operational until ground connectivity is fully re-established.

The provincial government is committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines to the area, he added.