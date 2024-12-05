KP govt signs MoU for implementation of Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme

Peshawar - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken another important step toward public welfare in the province by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme.”

The MoU was signed between the Housing Department and the Bank of Khyber in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Provincial cabinet members Dr Amjad Ali and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from relevant departments and the Bank of Khyber, were also present.

Under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, low-income individuals will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million for the construction of new houses on their own land or for the expansion and renovation of existing ones.

The scheme, with a budget of Rs 4 billion, offers a seven-year repayment schedule with a maximum monthly installment of Rs18,000. It will operate on a revolving funds system and continue for the next seven years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that providing quality housing to the people is a top priority of the provincial government. He termed the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme as a pivotal initiative aimed at delivering interest-free loans to low-income families to ensure access to quality housing.

He added that the scheme would not only improve living standards but also contribute to the social and economic uplift of the province’s underprivileged communities. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure complete transparency in the loan disbursement process and emphasized that the loans must only be awarded to deserving individuals.

The Chief Minister also highlighted other welfare programmes being launched under the Ehsaas initiative, including Ehsaas Naujawan, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Rozgar, which aim to uplift youth, enhance skills, and provide employment opportunities across the province.