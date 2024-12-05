Man arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police have arrested a man for violently assaulting his elderly father in the jurisdiction of Seetpur police area. According to police sources, the accused, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman, was a habitual gambler. He allegedly subjected his father, Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, a Hafiz-e-Quran, to brutal physical violence after the elderly man refused to give him money for gambling. The assault included pulling out his father’s beard and forcibly evicting him from the house. Station House Officer (SHO) Seetpur Rao Shahroz confirmed the arrest and added that legal action was underway to ensure he faces the consequences of his reprehensible actions. He added that protection of the rights and dignity of parents will be ensured at all cost. He said that a case has been registered under Section 3 of the Parental Protection Act, 1997 against the accused.