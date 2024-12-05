Thursday, December 05, 2024
Manzoor Wassan predicts PTI founder’s release from jail

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasan on Wednesday made a prediction about release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from jail. “Imran Khan will remain in jail next year as well,” said the PPP leader in a statement. He stated that he did not believe that he was coming out of jail anytime soon. Manzoor Wasan also advised Imran Khan to remain silent. The PPP leader stated that it would be better for the PTI founder to stay quiet, avoid protests and focus on strengthening the party.

