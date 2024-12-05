Marriyum Aurangzeb claims inflation dropped to 4.9% under PML-N

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted positive economic trends during the past nine months, stating that all key indicators are moving in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she noted a significant drop in inflation, which decreased from 35% to 4.9% under the PML-N government.

“It’s clear that whenever the PML-N governs, people find employment,” she said, adding that inflation is currently at its lowest in six years.

Aurangzeb emphasized ongoing improvements in the economy, with industrial growth contributing to progress. She also highlighted government initiatives to provide relief, citing the recent awarding of 30,000 scholarships to students.

The minister praised efforts to combat smog over the last nine months, attributing success to directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in March. She revealed that 1,000 brick kilns and 219 industrial units were shut down to mitigate pollution.

“We are committed to devising a comprehensive strategy before the next smog season,” she concluded.