Minister reviews progress on Ehsaas Naujawan loans scheme

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, presided over a meeting to review the status of online applications received for the provincial government’s flagship project “Ehsaas Naujawan interest-free loans scheme” at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Dr Noman Mujahid and Senior Vice President Bank of Khyber Asad Kakakhel. The forum thoroughly discussed the quality of proposals received online by the bank from applicants.

The minister directed the Bank of Khyber (BoK) team to strictly adhere to merit while encouraging innovative ideas, particularly those focusing on businesses that generate maximum employment opportunities.

The minister also instructed the bank team to organize innovative ideas camps in various universities to identify and finance viable projects. Additionally, he directed the BoK team to initiate the disbursement process promptly, with the first tranche of the program set to be released by the first week of this month.

He emphasized that the project’s aim is to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the province. Describing it as a mega initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he highlighted its alignment with the vision of Imran Khan. He assured that transparency and merit would be ensured, benefiting youth through the establishment and financing of new businesses.