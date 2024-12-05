Miyawaki forest planned for Aam Khas Bagh

MULTAN - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), finalised preparations to establish a Miyawaki forest at Aam Khas Bagh.

Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan, during his visit to nurseries at Aam Khas Bagh and Chungi No 9 here on Wednesday, said the initiative aimed to enhance greenery and environmental sustainability in the city. He was accompanied by Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and Deputy Director Engineering Khalid Zafar.

The DG stated that tree plantation was essential for environmental improvement and that PHA was promoting afforestation with the support of public and private organizations. “The PHA would continue these efforts in future as well,” he added.