Mohsin Naqvi awards Rs10m to blind cricket team for T20 World Cup win

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ChairmanSyed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has extended heartfelt appreciation and recognition to the national blind cricket team for their outstanding victory in the 4thBlind T20 Cricket World Cup 2024.

Pakistan blind cricket team thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the grand finale at the Multan Cricket Stadium to clinch the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup title for the very first time. During a ceremony held at the National Cricket Academy Lahore, the PCB chief presented a cash award of PKR 10 million to the players and announced a PKR 20 million grant for the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC).

The event was attended by key cricket officials, including former cricketer Azhar Ali, PCB advisors Aamir Mir and Wahab Riaz, and directors of international and domestic cricket. Blind cricket team players and officials were also present to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, lauded the team’s exceptional performance throughout the World Cup and especially against Bangladesh in the grand finale, calling their victory a proud moment for Pakistan. “The victory is the blind cricket team is Pakistan’s victory. Our blind cricketers have brightened the country’s name on the global stage, and the entire nation rejoices in theirexceptional success,” said Naqvi. He congratulated team captain Nisar Ali and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council ChairmanSyed Sultan Shah, for their leadership and contributions to the team’s success.

The PCB chairman also assured the team of PCB’s all-out support, emphasising the importance of fulfilling the players’ needs and providing resources to help them achieve continued success. “The blind cricket team holds a special place in our hearts, and we are committed to supporting them fully. We hope their journey of victories continues to bring more joy and pride to the nation,” he added.

Pakistan blind cricket team captain Nisar Ali expressed his gratitude to , highlighting the respect and recognition the team has received under the PCB chief’s leadership. “We are thankful for the PCB chairman’s continuous support. This recognition motivates us to strive harder and achieve more milestones for Pakistan,” said Nisar.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah echoed similar sentiments, thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board for the grant and encouragement. “This financial support will significantly strengthen the infrastructure of blind cricket in Pakistan, enabling us to nurture future talent and achieve greater heights,” he said.