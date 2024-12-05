MoU signed for partnership between Henan University, UCP

Islamabad - China’s Henan University Kaifeng and the University of Central Punjab, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The agreement focuses on fostering cooperation in language studies, cultural exchange, and collaborative research initiatives.

Both universities have committed to facilitating the exchange of students and faculty to enhance cross-cultural learning and academic development. The partnership aims to promote mutual understanding and strengthen academic ties, paving the way for future joint projects and scholarly engagement.

Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at UCP Lahore, shared with Gwadar Pro that the universities plan to collaborate on joint research programmes.

“We discussed common areas of interest between the faculties. I also had the opportunity to meet with a delegation of Pakistani students studying at Henan University,” he said.

Dr Butt emphasized that the trip was highly productive, strengthening UCP’s global academic outreach and positioning it on an international platform for collaboration and excellence.

Additionally, they participated in the signing ceremony of the ‘Three Gorges Initiative 2024,’ alongside representatives from various institutions from Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Thailand, the United States, Serbia, Nepal, and China.

The ‘Initiative 2024’ focuses on promoting global education, boosting academic cooperation, encouraging interdisciplinary research, and building sustainable networks, with a consensus from all participants.

Dr Butt highlighted that such forums enable collaboration with educational institutions worldwide, enhancing UCP’s international outreach, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.