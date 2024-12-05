Thursday, December 05, 2024
Pakistan and Russia to launch cargo train service, explore direct air link

Web Desk
3:15 PM | December 05, 2024
Energy Minister Awais Leghari announced on Thursday that Pakistan and Russia have reached an agreement to run a cargo train service between the two countries, with the test run set to begin in March next year.

In an interview with Russian media, Minister Leghari stated that the cargo train would operate via Iran and Azerbaijan, making its way to Moscow, Russia, as part of the North-South Corridor. He emphasized that this move reflects the growing trade and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

The Minister also shared that discussions are underway to establish a direct air service between the two nations, which would further strengthen their cooperation.

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Russia signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in Moscow, covering various sectors including health, trade, and education. Among the agreements, one is between Pakistan's COMSATS and Peshawar University and Russian educational institutions. Other MoUs focus on the production of insulin and boosting trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

These agreements mark a significant step in enhancing Pakistan-Russia relations and economic collaboration.

