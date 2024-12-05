Thursday, December 05, 2024
Pakistan blind cricket champions honoured with Rs 3 million reward

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
LAHORE  -  Pakistan national blind cricket team was honoured and rewarded with Rs3m by Cheezious on their historic title victory in the 4th Blind T20 World Cup 2024. In recognition of this monumental achievement, Imran Ijaz, CEO Cheezious Pakistan, handed over Rs3m to Pakistan blind team captain Nisar Ali for the team as a token of appreciation for their dedication, resilience, and exceptional performance.“I hope our blind cricket heroes will continue to perform well and win more international accolades for Pakistan.” Head of Marketing Cheezious Zohaib Hasan said: “We are overjoyed by this groundbreaking victory that has brought immense pride to the nation. Cheezious is honoured to have supported the Pakistan blind cricket team throughout this journey. This win is a proof to the players’ determination and the power of inclusivity in sports. Our announcement of PKR3m is a humble gesture to celebrate their success and inspire future achievements.”

 The blind team’s historic victory is a source of national pride and a shining example of the transformative power of sports. By partnering with this championship, Cheezious reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that foster talent, promote inclusivity, and unite communities across Pakistan.”

