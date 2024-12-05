Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peace, dialogue

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peace, dialogue
Web Desk
5:51 PM | December 05, 2024
National

Pakistan has reaffirmed its desire for cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has consistently advocated constructive engagement and result oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She, however, said the political will to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue seems lacking on India's part. She said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence, emphasizing it wants peace and stability in the region. She said Pakistan has been acting in a responsible manner notwithstanding the difficulties in bilateral relations. She said the eastern neighbour should create conducive environment for advancement of peace and dialogue, and resolution of longstanding disputes.

The Spokesperson voiced concerns over the continuing seizure of properties of Kashmiri people in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said the Indian actions are part of an ongoing drive to confiscate Kashmiri lands and properties to harass and intimidate the Kashmiri people and punish them for their dissenting political views.

PM Shehbaz direct to create employment opportunities in Balochistan’s border districts

She urged the Indian authorities to end the ongoing campaign of seizing the properties and abide by its international obligations as an occupying power.    

Expressing deep concerns over latest developments in Syria, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we believe that the ongoing situation will further destabilize the region and embolden terrorist groups.

She said it is critical to promote peace and security in Syria for regional stability. She called for international efforts to deescalate the situation and for upholding unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024