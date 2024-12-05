Passing-out parade of 61st Batch held in Karachi’s Pakistan Marine Academy

KARACHI - The Passing-out parade of the 61st Batch was held here at Pakistan Marine Academy on Wednesday where 117 Cadets graduated in Nautical and Marine Engineering. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The parade ceremony was attended by a large number of Armed forces and civil dignitaries apart from families of the passing out term. The Commandant PMA Commodore Rizwan Ali Munnawar Sl (M) congratulated the passing out term and appreciated their efforts during 2 years of professional training.

He urged the Cadets to continue their hard work with the same zeal and zest and also keep abreast with modern trends in the shipping industry for their future duties. Later, Chief Guest distributed the awards to the high achievers in the passing out term which included, Cadet Wassam ul Haque who won the Commandant’s Medal, Cadet Ali Zaman won the PNSC Dagger, Cadet lt/Muhammad Talha Khan, who won Chief of Naval Staff Silver Medal, Minister of Ports & Shipping Medal was won by Bilal Ahmed, whereas President’s Gold Medal was won by Cadet. Ehtisham Ali. GRG Shield and Cash Award Rupees 100,000 was awarded to the best overall Cadet, Bilal Ahmed and GRG Medal and Cash Award Rupees 50,000 were awarded to second second-best overall Cadet, Muhammad Jabran.

SSMA Arabia’s third position Cash Awards of rupees 25,009 were awarded to Cadet Talha Noor and Cadet lnam Numan Sahi, and SSMA Arabian’s Second Position Cash award of Rupees 50,000 was awarded to Cadet Bilal Ahmed and Cadet Muhammad Jabran. Whereas SSMA Arabia First Position Cash Award Rupees 75,000 was received by Cadet Muhammad Talha Khan and Cadet Ehtisham Ali.

The Chief Guest in his speech highlighted that he is indeed proud of the Pakistan Marine Academy as it offers training to Cadets in the fields of Nautical & Marine Engineering, conducts the Mandatory Seafarers Training, Certification Courses and Post-sea specialized courses.

Pakistan Marine Academy is contributing positively to the development of the Maritime sector of our beloved country. During his address, Qaiser Sheikh highly appreciated the efforts of PMA to upgrade the institution into the “Maritime University of Pakistan” in the Nautical and Engineering fields. He wished to see PMA to be a “Prestigious Maritime, Research and Development institute” of Pakistan duly recognized and acknowledged at the international level. Chief Guest appreciated the Commandant PMA and his entire staff for hosting a successful visit of Secretary General IMO to PMA.

Furthermore, the chief guest announced one additional salary to the entire staff of PMA. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shiekh also announced a full-fee scholarship to the needy Cadet of PMA under his patronage. During his address, Qaiser Ahmed Shiekh also congratulated the graduating term for starting their Maritime profession which is indeed a vital sector for Pakistan’s economy. He reminded the cadets that they would be the sailing ambassadors of the country and advised them to maintain the excellent standards, which they had attained at the Academy.

He expressed that Government of the Pakistan attached great importance to Marine Training and the Pakistan Marine Academy is living proof. He also congratulated Commodore Rizwan Ali Munnawar Sl(M) Commandant PMA, Faculty and his staff for their hard work and dedication.

The smartly tuned-out Cadets Marched past and all guests lauded their outstanding parade and raised from their seats when the National Standard flag crossed the Dais.

The turnout and March past were greatly appreciated by the guests, who traveled long distances to witness this occasion.