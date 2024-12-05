Peshawar stun Lahore Whites to win crucial game in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - Peshawar beat Lahore Whites by 125 runs on day three of the second triangular stage fixture of the Quaid trophy to register a crucial victory at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad. Chasing a 257-run target, Lahore Whites were bundled out for 131 in 23.3 overs as Sajid Khan’s fourth first-class ten-wicket match haul helped his team stay in contention for the final of the tournament. Lahore Whites’ captain Saad Nasim resisted with a 62-ball 56 laced with eight fours and one six but in vain. Pacers Niaz Khan (3-24) and Mir Hamza (2-38) shared five wickets before Sajid (5-43) took just 6.3 overs to register his 17th first-class five-for and second of the match. Sialkot sit on top of the triangular stage points table with 27 points while Peshawar are second with 25. Lahore Whites, with one match left, have four points to their name and will have a chance to stake a claim in the final when they take on Sialkot as the tournament resumes on December 27.