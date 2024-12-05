PHC gives ECP final deadline for KP Senate elections decision

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a final warning to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday regarding a petition demanding Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed presided over the hearing. Chief Justice Ibrahim directed the ECP to convene a meeting and report back to the court.

The petition, filed by PTI leader Azam Swati, highlights that Senate elections were conducted in other provinces but have yet to take place in KP. Swati's lawyer argued that the province's Senate seats remain vacant, leaving KP without full representation.

“When will the commission convene a session and set a date for the elections?” Chief Justice Ibrahim questioned. In response, ECP’s Special Secretary Mohammad Arshad informed the court that a meeting would soon be held to address the issue and requested more time to submit a formal reply.

The petitioner’s counsel emphasized that 11 Senate seats from KP remain unfilled, raising concerns about the province’s lack of representation. When asked about KP’s Senate status, the ECP representative acknowledged that only half of the province's seats are currently filled.

The court firmly instructed the ECP to hold its meeting and present a decision at the next hearing. “Submit your reply by December 24; we will not postpone this matter any further,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stated.

The hearing was adjourned until December 24.