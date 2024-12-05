Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM back to Islamabad after two-day Saudi visit

PM back to Islamabad after two-day Saudi visit
NEWS WIRE
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday returned here after winding up his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the One Water Summit. At the Summit, he presented six-point agenda to overcome water-related challenges and highlighted the climate change-induced challenges faced by the developing countries.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud wherein two leaders agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the bilateral ties.

The prime minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron in which two sides agreed to promote business-to-business cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, information technology, vocational skills, and clean drinking water.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024