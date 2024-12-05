PM back to Islamabad after two-day Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday returned here after winding up his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he addressed the One Water Summit. At the Summit, he presented six-point agenda to overcome water-related challenges and highlighted the climate change-induced challenges faced by the developing countries.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud wherein two leaders agreed to bring about a qualitative change in the bilateral ties.

The prime minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron in which two sides agreed to promote business-to-business cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, information technology, vocational skills, and clean drinking water.