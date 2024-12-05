PM calls for data-driven strategy to increase revenue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that key tasks relating to the digitization of FBR should be completed by the end of this month.

Chairing a meeting regarding digitization of FBR in Islamabad, he emphasized the need to make taxation more effective and instructed strict measures for the implementation of the revenue collection strategy.

Shehbaz Sharif said digitization of the FBR is a significant milestone in the government's key economic reforms. He emphasized the need for a data-driven strategy to increase revenue.

The Prime Minister said efforts of the economic team are now yielding results, and the expansion of fiscal space is a positive development.