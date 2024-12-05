PM Shehbaz direct to create employment opportunities in Balochistan’s border districts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed immediate measures to create sustainable employment opportunities in the border districts of Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting regarding the progress of various projects under the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad today, he instructed for taking steps to further increase the export of Pakistani rice to Malaysia.

He recalled that it was agreed to increase the export of Pakistani rice to Malaysia during the recent visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Special Economic Zones will be functionalized with the provision of hotels, hospitals, business schools, and other services to boost national exports.

He directed the formation of a special cabinet committee to increase the production of major crops such as wheat, cotton, sugarcane, rice, edible oil, and others. The cabinet committee will present recommendations, based on expert opinions, to increase the production of major crops.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on measures to increase agricultural exports. It was told that two Memorandums of Understanding have been signed with Russia for the trade of agricultural commodities under barter trade.

It was further informed that Tajikistan has expressed interest in cooperation with Pakistan in the textile sector.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Ministry of Commerce for complying with most of his directives. He advised to convene a meeting of the National Export Development Board next week to increase Pakistani exports.