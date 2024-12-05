Thursday, December 05, 2024
PM Shehbaz pledges full support for Palestinian rights, justice

PM Shehbaz pledges full support for Palestinian rights, justice
Web Desk
8:14 PM | December 05, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination, freedom, and justice during a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister strongly condemned Israel's ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, particularly the catastrophic situation since October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 43,000 lives and left more than 105,000 injured.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of global accountability for Israel's actions and reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, along with unhindered humanitarian aid to the affected Palestinian population.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the ambassador of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the resilient Palestinian people and pledged continued support for their cause.

He underscored the need for a just and lasting resolution to the Palestine issue, advocating for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with UN resolutions.

Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Zaid expressed his deep gratitude for Pakistan's steadfast support, including humanitarian aid and scholarships for Palestinian medical students in Pakistan. He praised the prime minister’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and thanked the Pakistani nation for their solidarity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes to the ambassador for a successful tenure in Pakistan and assured him of full cooperation.

