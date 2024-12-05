Thursday, December 05, 2024
Police recover kidnapped child from Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Hyderabad police have caught a suspect in Hyderabad and recovered a child, abducted from Machar colony area of Karachi, from his possession. SHO Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan arrested a suspicious person during patrolling who identified as Ali Nawaz. Information was obtained from the accused about the child who was misleading the police with various statements The police have started further investigation. During the police investigation, the accused revealed that he had kidnapped the said child named Adil, age 6, from Karachi’s Machhar Colony.

