Polling underway in Sheikhupura’s PP-139 by-election

Voting for the PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV by-election began Thursday morning, starting at 8:00 am and continuing uninterrupted until 5:00 pm. The Sheikhupura district observed a public holiday in light of the electoral process.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Rana Afzaal Hussain, aged 77, on August 26, 2024. Hussain, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, had secured the seat in the April 2024 by-election, defeating PTI-backed Ijaz Hussain.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalized all arrangements to ensure a peaceful election, establishing 124 polling stations to cater to 193,000 registered voters. Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth is serving as the district returning officer, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Jalees is the returning officer. Assistant Commissioner Adeel Khan and Deputy District Education Officer Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad have been designated assistant returning officers.

The election features a close contest among PML-N's Rana Tahir Iqbal, PTI-backed Ejaz Hussain Bhatti (representing Sunni Ittehad Council), and Farooq-ul-Hassan of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), making the outcome highly anticipated.