PSX gains 545 points in another bullish session

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 545.26 more points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 105,104.34 points as compared to 104,559.07 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,749,316,877 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,766,474,377 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs50.416 billion against Rs56.624 billion on the last trading day. As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 258 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 257,531,069 shares at Rs1.61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 213,200,271 shares at Rs6.85 per share and Pak International Bulk with 89,650,764 shares at Rs8.57 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs334.89 per share price, closing at Rs20,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs53.32 rise in its per share price to Rs2,748.57. Sahhpire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs87.62 per share, closing at Rs 1,112.38, followed by Indus Services Industries Limited with Rs51.40 decline to close at Rs1,430.37.