PTI Nov 26 protest march badly failed: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) November 26 protest had miserably failed despite the use of the provincial government’s official machinery.

Addressing a news conference at the Governor House, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that the people of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan had completely rejected PTI’s agitation politics due to its negative politicking and distanced themselves from it.

He claimed that the machinery of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was used in the collection and transportation of people for the November 26 protest, but it ultimately failed. The KP Governor further said that PTI workers were once again deceived in Islamabad after the KP CM and Bushra Bibi had fled.

He mentioned that the KP CM appeared frustrated and stressed after Bushra Bibi became a defector. The Governor said that the CM had promised to release PTI’s founder but later ran away from Islamabad, leaving their supporters stranded in cold weather.

He emphasized that Pashtuns should not be linked with PTI, noting that the participation of a limited number of Pashtuns did not mean that the entire Pashtun community supported the party that had deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of change.

The Governor said that law-abiding Pashtun workers and labourers in Islamabad should be facilitated rather than harassed.