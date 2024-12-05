Punjab govt committed to eliminate polio virus by next year: Focal person

Gujar khan - Punjab government is committed to eliminate polio virus from the province by next year and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is herself leading the campaign, said Focal Person of Chief Minister on Polio, Uzma Kardar in Jhelum on Wednesday.

While talking to journalists after heading a polio meeting at deputy commissioner office in Jhelum, Kardar said that Pakistan is engaged in discussions with Afghanistan to establish a framework aimed at preventing the spread of polio in border regions affected by the virus.

Ms. Kardar highlighted that Pakistan is receiving funding from the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, Unicef, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and other international donors for polio vaccination efforts. She emphasized that the Punjab government is dedicated to reducing the number of polio victims to zero. Recently, three cases have been reported in the districts of Attock, Gujrat, and Chakwal, she said. Kardar stated that Punjab was once a polio-free province in the country three years ago; however, cases have begun to resurface. The focal person asserted that her visit to Jhelum was specifically to assess the district administration’s readiness for the forthcoming police vaccination initiative on the directions of Punjab chief minister. She stated that the global community had successfully eradicated the disease, raising concerns that Pakistan and Afghanistan remained the only nations still affected by it.

In response to a journalist’s inquiry regarding the differences in governance delivery between the PTI government and that of Maryam Nawaz, Kardar stated, “I was also part of the PTI government, and the performance of Usman Buzdar was evident to all.”

Former Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, had himself admitted to struggling with understanding files during his initial 100 days in office, she said. In commendation of Maryam Nawaz, Kardar said that she has held public office for the first time, and her performance has been remarkable. Kardar reported that Ms. Nawaz has initiated more than 80 public-welfare projects in the province to date. She expressed her disapproval of the PTI government in Punjab, stating that “the development fund of Buzdar was diverted elsewhere, with the primary emphasis placed on the posting and transfers of officers.”

“During the PTI era, all MPAs and MNAs were reluctant to confront the public as corruption reached unprecedented levels, leaving numerous public grievances unresolved,” Kardar stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Meesam Abbas, announced that the next polio vaccination campaign is set to commence on December 16 in the district, with plans to immunize over 280,000 children. According to him, Jhelum ranks among the top three districts in Punjab for polio elimination efforts.