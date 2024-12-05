Thursday, December 05, 2024
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families

NEWS WIRE
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The provincial government has decided to provide health insurance to 1794 judges of Punjab. In this connection, the Specialized Healthcare Department has demanded Rs 35 crore from the government for health insurance of judges. According to the details, the Specialized Healthcare Department has sent a summary to the Finance Department. 36 High Court judges and 667 District Judiciary judges will get health insurance. Meanwhile, 110 Senior Judicial Judges and 981 Civil Judges will also get health insurance. Health insurance will be provided to judges along with their families. Judges will be able to get free treatment in government hospitals and government panel hospitals.

