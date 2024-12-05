Punjab Sports Department to create new jobs across province: Secretary Sports

LAHORE - The Punjab Sports Department is set to create over 800 new jobs across the province, according to Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan Sial. In a key meeting at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday, Sial discussed the new positions with officials, including DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Sports Mian Usman Ali, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, and Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum. Sial revealed that the Schedule of New Expenditure (SNE) for 204 newly constructed sports complexes, which will house the new roles, is being sent for approval. Additionally, the SNE for appointing 12 officials for monitoring sports and revenue affairs, as well as curators across the province, is also under review.

Sial emphasized Punjab’s determination to defend its title at the upcoming Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad, starting training camps for Punjab players on December 5. He assured that team selections were based on merit and expressed confidence that Punjab athletes would maintain their dominance at the event.