RD Ombudsman Sanghar conducts Khuli Kachehri at DAO

HYDERABAD - Following the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Sohail Ahmed Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director Ombudsman Sanghar Ghulam Shabir Memon organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office to address issues faced by government employees and senior pensioners. During the session, complaints regarding delays in pension disbursements, irregularities in financial matters and other administrative concerns were presented. The Regional Director assured participants that their grievances would be resolved on a priority basis and directed relevant officers to take immediate action. He emphasised that the purpose of the khuli kachehri was to provide solutions to public issues at their doorstep, promising to resolve all pending cases within the coming months. Government employees, senior pensioners and families of deceased employees appreciated the initiative, expressing hope that such steps would bridge the gap between the administration and the public.