MUZAFFARGARH - District Emergency Officer Muzaffargarh Engineer Ali Hasnain issued a detailed report about the accidents that occurred in the last month (November). He said that last month, Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh responded to 6070 emergencies, including 951 road traffic accidents, 4429 medical emergencies, 18 fire emergencies, 83 crime and 589 other emergencies while maintaining its average response time. Rescue 1122 responded to all these emergencies and rescued 5886 people.

In which 2551 people were given first aid on the spot and 3288 people were shifted to the hospital while giving first aid while 47 people died on the spot. He further said that while talking about the increasing road traffic accidents, he said that by following the traffic rules, these accidents can be significantly reduced and the loss of precious lives can be avoided. He advised the citizens to make sure of using fog lights during fog, presence of indicator and reflecting lights on loaders and motorcycle rickshaws. He further advised people to keep vehicles at a safe distance from the vehicle in front while driving, keep seat belt fastened while driving, use a helmet while on a motorcycle and never let young children drive. He said by following these things, people could reduce accidents on the roads to a great extent. He requested the public that Rescue 1122 was a life-saving organization that provided emergency facilities to people without discrimination and without delay. Immediate assistance could be provided to the needy people by the service.