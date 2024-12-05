Saif stresses on critical role of youth in national development

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, emphasized that successful societies are built by recognizing and utilizing the talents of their individuals. He highlighted the importance of addressing national challenges by understanding their roots and dynamics.

Speaking at the “Future Leaders Expo 2024,” Barrister Saif underscored the critical role of youth in national development, focusing on nurturing their talents and guiding them toward positive contributions. He stated, “Merit must be prioritized; societies that ignore merit can never truly progress.”

The Advisor stressed the importance of investing in one’s potential and urged young people to prioritize personal growth, describing time as an invaluable asset. He remarked, “Only those who set ambitious goals and strive for them bring about positive societal change.”

Barrister Saif also highlighted the significance of ethics and character, stating, “A strong moral foundation, combined with knowledge, is essential for the growth of nations. Youth must channel their energies into productive activities to contribute meaningfully to society.”

The event was attended by former Senator and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Islami Jamiat Talaba’s central leader Hassan Bilal Hashmi, provincial leader Waseem Haider, and various student representatives. Hundreds of students from colleges and universities participated in activities such as Seerat discussions, poetry recitals, and cultural exhibits.