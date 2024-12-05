Sargodha commissioner orders survey of sewerage system again

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has ordered for conducting a survey of the sewerage system of all settlements of the municipal corporations and municipal committees again and set estimates and timelines. He has also directed the SE Public Health Engineering to survey all the disposals of the city and prepare an estimate for the repair and maintenance of machinery and wiring, etc.

He issued these orders in a meeting held on the rehabilitation of the sewerage system here at his office. He said that for the implementation of this important work, Public Health Engineering, Municipal Corporation, District Council, Cantonment Board and administrative officers will work as a team. The commissioner said that before the upcoming monsoon, the rehabilitation, de-silting, etc of the sewerage system across the city should be done within their resources so that the citizens face minimum difficulties during the rains. He also directed to conduct extensive de-silting of sewer lines in addition to disposals. He said that all the institutions should jointly survey the sewerage system and prepare a report by next week alongwith setting timelines, the progress of this operation will be reviewed every week.

He also stressed the need for the DC to mobilise his administrative officers for the beautification of the city and encroachments. He also sought details of the number of toilets across the city and the expenditure incurred on the repair of disposals etc in two years. The meeting was attended by DC Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CO MC Zoya Baloch, CEO Waste Management Company Rana Shahid and other municipal officers.

DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday and congratulated the newly-elected executive members of the chamber. He said that police and business community were likely a part of a body. He said that businessmen were playing a vital role in nation-building and national development.

He said police as a security institution was striving to provide security to businesspeople. He said that police were increasing mutual cooperation with Sargodha chamber and striving to provide smooth security atmosphere for business community in Sargodha. The DPO said police were working on war footing basis for safe city project costing Rs5 million. He said that installation process of CCTV cameras at 37 sensitive routes of the city was under way and would be completed in stimulated time.

President Sargodha Chamber Of Commerce and Industries Khawja Yasir Qayyum and other business community paid special thanks to DPO Sargodha for paying visit to the business security.