Security forces eliminate eight terrorists in KP operations

Web Desk
9:20 PM | December 05, 2024
Security forces successfully eliminated eight terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In South Waziristan’s Sararogha area, security forces launched an operation targeting a known terrorist hideout.

The exchange of fire resulted in the killing of two terrorists, including ring leader Khan Muhammad, also known as Khoryay, and the capture of two others. Khan Muhammad, a key figure in target killings and extortion, had a bounty of Rs1 million on his head.

In a separate operation in Lakki Marwat district, security forces neutralized six terrorists after an intense gunfight.

The ISPR confirmed that sanitization operations are ongoing to clear the areas of any remaining threats. The statement emphasized Pakistan's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

