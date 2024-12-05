Thursday, December 05, 2024
Security forces kill five terrorists in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

President, PM pay tributes to Armed Forces for successful operation

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Security forces killed at least five Khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two Khwarij also got injured during the conduct of operation. Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Fitnat-ul-Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president praised the security forces for killing five terrorists and injuring two others during the operation, according to a President House press release. He expressed national resolve to continue operation against terrorists until complete eradication of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation while eliminating five Khwarij terrorists and arresting two injured in Lakki Marwat district. The prime minister said, according to a PM Office news release that the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity would continue to be crushed in the same way.

The PM added that the government was actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

Our Staff Reporter

