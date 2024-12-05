Thursday, December 05, 2024
Senate chief names PTI’s Ali Zafar as JCP member

Imran Mukhtar
December 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday nominated Senator Ali Zafar as member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) following resignation of Leader of the Opposition in the House Shibli Faraz from the position. The chairman Senate made the nomination in consultation with the opposition leader, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The development comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan resigned as a member of the commission following instructions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. Earlier, Senator Faraz had resigned as a member of the Judicial Commission owing to as many as 32 cases registered against him and court hearings hindering his ability to serve effectively at the forum.

Imran Mukhtar

