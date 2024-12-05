Senate committee discusses public health issues

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday discussed a wide array of pressing issues, including public health concerns, the digitalization of government services, and the governance of scientific institutions.

The body which met under the chairmanship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha, highlighted significant gaps in food safety oversight, delays in key administrative appointments, and the urgent need for modernization in Pakistan’s regulatory bodies. The committee expressed serious concerns over the absence of key figures, including Science Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who was notably missing from the proceedings. Chairman Kamil Ali Agha, addressing the void, stated, “Not having a minister present in the Standing Committee is a setback, but I do not wish to use any words that could undermine the minister’s role. Everyone has their own agenda, and we must focus on the issues at hand.” Despite that, the committee went ahead with the agenda, with Agha emphasizing the importance of active participation from the minister in future meetings.

A major point of concern before the forum was the alarming lack of oversight in the food industry, particularly harmful food products being sold in the market. Committee Chairman highlighted the critical issue, saying, “Poison is being sold in the name of pickle, and tea whitener is being passed off as milk. There’s no one to check these deceptive practices. We need immediate action.”

Secretary Ministry of Science, while acknowledging the issue, noted that food safety is primarily a provincial matter, with local authorities working on it. However, the committee emphasized that the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) must collaborate more effectively with provincial governments to address these gaps. “These companies are taking advantage of loopholes to avoid legal consequences,” said the Secretary Science, with Chairman Agha demanding stronger enforcement mechanism.

Another focal point of the meeting was the progress on the digitalization of government services. The committee expressed frustration over the delay in digitalizing the fine payment system within the PSQCA. Chairman Committee demanded swift action, saying “Corruption is because of the non-digitalization of fine payments. We need to see results. If the system is not fully digitalized in the next two months, we will take matter into our own hands.”

Agha also raised concerns about the prolonged vacancies in leadership positions within the Ministry of Science’s institutions. “ out of 16 institutions under the Ministry of Science, 11 are without heads,” he pointed out. The Secretary assured the committee that the federal minister is personally overseeing the appointments, but the committee called for a detailed report on the matter at the next meeting.