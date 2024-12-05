SHC bars arrest of former President Arif Alvi until December 12

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday barred the arrest of former president in any registered case until the next hearing.

The court was hearing an application seeking details of cases filed against Alvi. His lawyer informed the court that while protective bail had been granted in three cases, there was still a risk of arrest in unknown FIRs, potentially motivated by political revenge. The lawyer also mentioned filing a request to halt the registration of new cases.

Justice Sana Akram Minhas observed that no stay order could be issued at this stage, though Alvi could be safe for a few days. Justice Arbab Ali Hikro questioned how the court could prevent arrests when no FIRs were presented.

Alvi’s lawyer requested the court to restrict any arrest until the next hearing, but Justice Arbab noted that his lawyer had already presented the arguments on his behalf.

The court also directed officials to provide a report on registered cases against Alvi, but the assistant prosecutor requested more time, citing the short notice.

The SHC ruled that no arrests should be made against Alvi in existing cases until the next hearing, though it acknowledged that new FIRs registered from today would be outside its current scope.

Notices were issued to the provincial and federal governments, seeking their responses before adjourning the hearing to December 12.