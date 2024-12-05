Thursday, December 05, 2024
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

HIV/AIDS, a global health crisis, is an overlooked and rapidly growing issue in Pakistan. Over 210,000 people in the country are living with HIV, including 170,000 men, 41,000 women, and 4,600 children under 15. Despite these alarming numbers, the epidemic continues to spread due to a lack of awareness and preventive measures.

HIV transmission in Pakistan is linked to sexual contact, unscreened blood transfusions, contaminated surgical tools, shared syringes, and mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. Early symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes, often progress to severe complications without treatment, ultimately leading to death. While therapies like HAART can manage the virus, there is still no cure.

Preventing HIV requires adopting stringent measures, including using sterilised surgical tools, screening blood before transfusion, and avoiding the sharing of personal items like razors. Following Islamic teachings to promote a healthy lifestyle and advising HIV-positive mothers against breastfeeding can also help.

HIV/AIDS is not just a medical issue but a societal challenge. Combating it requires collective action to break the stigma, raise awareness, and implement preventive measures. Pakistan must act now to control this silent epidemic before it spirals out of control.

UZAIR BALOCH,

Balochistan.

