Sindh education department finalizes exam schedule for 2025

The Sindh Education Department's steering committee has finalized the schedule for the 2025 academic year exams. Matriculation exams for grades 9 and 10 will begin on 15 March 2025, while intermediate exams for grades 11 and 12 will follow, starting on 15 April 2025.

The results for the matric exams are expected to be announced by 15 July 2025, while the intermediate results will be released by 15 August 2025.

In addition, the committee confirmed that the new academic year for schools will begin on 1 April 2025, with colleges starting their academic session on 1 August 2025. The winter and summer vacation schedules will remain unchanged, with summer vacations scheduled from 1 June to 31 July, and winter holidays from 22 December to 31 December.

Public holidays for 2025 in Pakistan will include Shab-e-Miraj (28 January), Kashmir Day (5 February), Shab-e-Barat (14 February), Youm-e-Ali (22 March), Pakistan Day (23 March), Shab-e-Qadr (28 March), Eid-ul-Fitr (31 March–3 April), Labour Day (1 May), Eid-ul-Azha (6–7 June), Ashura (5–6 July), Independence Day (14 August), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Day (9 August), Allama Iqbal Day (9 November), and Quaid-e-Azam Day (25 December).