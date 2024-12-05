Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh home minister orders inquiry as over 100 goats poisoned to death in Mirpurkhas

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In a shocking incident, a large number of goats were killed in Mirpurkhas reportedly after they were fed some “poisonous’” plants, prompting Sindh Home Minister Sindh Ziaul Hasan Lanjar to order an inquiry into the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The Home Minister’s Spokesperson Sohail Ahmed Jokhio told media that “over 100 goats have been killed in Digri taluka of Mirpurkhas division after eating some poisonous grass.”

“District Mirpurkhas police are on the case, a first information report is being lodged, and an inquiry committee under the Crime Investigation Agency Deputy Superintendent of Police has been constituted to probe the incident,” Jokhio said.

He hinted at the possibility that the incident might be an outcome of some “personal enmity” with the owners of the animals. The home minister has sought details from Mirpurkhas’ senior superintendent of police about the incident, a statement from his office said.

Sharjeel rejects opposition’s allegations regarding appointments in universities

He also directed the police to carry out a thorough probe to ascertain the facts of the case while also issuing directions for “strict legal action against the suspect(s) involved in it in light of inquiry findings.” Several incidents related to animal cruelty surfaced this year. In June, a landlord from Sanghar allegedly mutilated a camel’s right leg as “punishment” for foraging into his farmland for fodder.

Also in June, the ACF Animal Rescue shelter released a graphic and horrifically disturbing video showing a group of adult men throwing a dog from the terrace of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad. The footage resulted in calls for immediate action to protect stray animals from such vile and inhumane behaviour. In yet another incident of animal cruelty on June 18, a donkey (jennet) had its ears severed in a village in Rawalpindi district, with its owner accusing another man of committing the brutality but police suspecting that the incident could be the culmination of longstanding enmity and land dispute.

Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024