SIU arrests two street criminals

KARACHI - Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police arrested two alleged street criminals from Liaquatabad area. According to spokesman for SIU Karachi on Wednesday, a team of SIU acting on a tip off conducted a raid in Liaquatabad no.10 and arrested two suspects identified as Hassan Raza and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman alias Zardari. The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle from their possessions. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in dacoities and street crimes in different areas of Karachi along with their other accomplices. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.