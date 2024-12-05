The title of one of the Norwegian Professor Thomas Hylland Eriksen’s many books read worldwide is “Small Places, Large Issues, An Introduction to Social and Cultural Anthropology”. He passed away last week from pancreatic cancer at the age of 62 years only, but then he had actually been a full professor at the University of Oslo for close to thirty years. He wrote a number of books and scores of scientific and popular articles, alone and with colleagues, including one book printed in seven impressions and revised versions with Torunn Arntsen Sajjad, about the new multicultural land of Norway and the wider world. He even ventured into writing a couple of novels.

Being a social and friendly character, interested in everything, with opinions and new angles when analysing issues, he was easy to ask to participate in debates in the media, and he always had something to say, with humour as well as seriousness. The eulogies after his passing have been many at home and abroad as this world citizen he was, and at the same time a very local man. His writings and audio and video presentations will remain with us.

Today, I shall use Thomas Hylland Eriksen’s inspiration when discussing some aspects of the small things, the small places, ordinary thoughts and lives, and the extraordinary, too, precisely because the ordinary is realized and valued as a foundation for the large issues. Since most what we do only remains ordinary, simple and small, then we should be reminded that most people, all people, build their lives and contributions on the small things. They are small things are the foundation upon which the large issues can be tackled, be they local or international, specific or universal.

As I have grown older, I have finally begun to learn that the small things, the things at the bottom of the ladder, are more important than those broad and big things at the top of the ladder. When I was younger, I was looking more at the big things, the large issues. Youngsters easily get impressed with those who have climbed high and gone far, forgetting that also those at the top, have started from the bottom and we all have the foundation in the simple and ordinary.

At this time of year when the Nobel Prizes are be awarded, with the major events taking place in Stockholm and Oslo on 10 December, I am reminded that even those winners started from the bottom, often struggling to do well and reach the top. The great inventors a few hundred years ago in physics, chemistry, and other fields, it is said, made hundreds of unsuccessful experiments and tests before they finally succeeded. And those inventors that we have heard less about may also have made important inventions and discoveries, and they may have contributed with knowledge so that the others could borrow from their work.

In literature, it is certainly a fact that even a winner of the Nobel Prize, he or she also started with a blank paper, well, nowadays, a computer programme, and then began writing, to begin with, probably writing things that were just thrown in the wastepaper basket. Sometimes, some who later became bestsellers and top writers experienced that the first book manuscript came back from the publisher, being told that the manuscript had been rejected. It is said that Sweden’s most read writer, Astrid Lindgren, who wrote about Pippi Longstocking, Emil of Lönneberga, the Brothers Lionheart, and others, experienced rejection and a slow beginning in her later so successful writer career.

Let me move to a related topic, notably that we must give time and ear to each other, to ordinary and extraordinary people’s opinions and concerns. As I grow older, now into retirement, I have learnt that it is not always the rich and famous who have more to say, well, they may have good points, but sometimes great wisdom can also come from the most humble and unassuming persons – if we take time to listen to them in openness, although they have no laurels and titles, perhaps not even the vocabulary we expect.

It is easy to blame the education systems we have gone through for not having learnt these things, the willingness and ability to listen, early in life. As young adults, we get very busy with our further education, establishing ourselves at work, in organizational and political activities, and in family life. We may get so busy with what we do that we actually close out what ordinary and extraordinary people have to say if it falls outside our main activities and fields. If it goes too far, we sometimes get burnt out in the midst of it all, and we may even fall sick, too, before we change.

Nowadays, I am learning to walk more slowly and not hasten in my daily life, indeed when I meet people. True, I can afford to do it since I don’t have fixed and demanding working hours and tasks. I think I get as much done in a slower tempo as if I keep a high speed, maybe even more. But we have to be conscious about this, too, because it is so easy to fall back into the old hectic routines. On top of it, we may make fewer mistakes and prioritize better.

I will end today’s reflections about the small and big issues here, underlining that it is always the small things that are the most important one, and that we must have good order in those things in order to be able to live well and comprehend the big issues. I wonder if not many of today’s world leaders may not have understood this, mainly because they have been too busy to think about the big issues, forgetting that they are indeed based on the small, everyday issues, those things that our mothers, well, even our fathers, taught us to value and put first in our value thinking and relations with others.

The philosophers and men and women of wisdom tell us that we must try not to do harm, that is the first thing, to ourselves and to others. The Biblical ‘Golden Rule’ says that we should do unto others what we want others to do unto us. From there we can build cottages and castles, well, the latter is less important, but if what we do can be good for the many, not only the few, then we should also work for building castles. I believe that the Norwegian professor and ordinary man I today honour in this article, Thomas Hylland Eriksen, is an inspiration to us all so that we can remember that even when reaching far and high, handling the large and big issues, we must still remember the small things and small places. In the end, they are the foundation for a moral and good life. If they were emphasized more, I believe there would be fewer conflicts and wars in the world, and more moral and ethical behaviour in all that we do in everyday life, too, and when we handle complicated issues at all levels.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com