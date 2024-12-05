Thursday, December 05, 2024
Sons expel mother, seize property documents

4:44 PM | December 05, 2024
In a heart-wrenching incident of family betrayal, an elderly woman from Narang Mandi was forcibly expelled from her home by her five sons, who seized her property documents in a bid for greed. The woman, aged between 60 and 65 years, was subjected to violence before being thrown out of her own house.

The shocking incident was reported by a concerned citizen to the emergency helpline 15, who confirmed that the elderly woman was now staying with him. The Virtual Centre for Child Safety immediately intervened, advising the citizen to keep the woman safe while dispatching police to the scene.

Within hours, law enforcement registered a case based on the elderly woman’s complaint, arrested the five sons, and successfully recovered the seized property documents, returning them to the rightful owner.

The Safe Cities Virtual Child Safety Centre, a vital service for locating missing persons and lost belongings, continues to play a key role in such emergencies. Citizens are urged to report similar incidents by calling the helpline 15 and pressing 3 to connect with the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.

This swift response underscores the dedication of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in ensuring the safety and protection of vulnerable individuals.

